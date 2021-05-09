DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Robert W. Baird

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $69.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.