Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $44.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

FOX stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 264,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 663,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after acquiring an additional 477,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

