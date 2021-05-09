DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $488.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $358.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 148.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

