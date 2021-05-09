dForce (DF) Achieves Market Cap of $45.16 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. dForce has a market capitalization of $45.16 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One dForce coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00066674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00104257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.37 or 0.00781817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,329.09 or 0.09230540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

