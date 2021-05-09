Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.63.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $151.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

