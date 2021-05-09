Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.