Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Zymeworks worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit