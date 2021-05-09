Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Zymeworks worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

