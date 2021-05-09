Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Verastem worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Verastem by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

