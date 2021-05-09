Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $516.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.