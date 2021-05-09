Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Diodes updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $74.56. 489,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,199. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.