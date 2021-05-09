Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Diodes updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Diodes stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.56. 489,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,199. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $250,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,056.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

