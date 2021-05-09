DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 13,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DLH has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

