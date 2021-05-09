Doctors Coin Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $179.18 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00068246 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.