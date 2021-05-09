Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $116.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

