Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $429.68.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ opened at $432.47 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $436.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.86 and a 200-day moving average of $381.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 925.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13,150.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.