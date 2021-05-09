Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

