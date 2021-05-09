Douglas J. Jellison Sells 5,995 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nucor stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $99.32.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
