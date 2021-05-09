Douglas J. Jellison Sells 5,995 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nucor stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $99.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

