Dovu Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Dovu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $37.74 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00067592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.04 or 0.00791060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.98 or 0.09211062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00047658 BTC.

Dovu Profile

DOV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.