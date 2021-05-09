Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €82.60 ($97.18).

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €2.95 ($3.47) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €74.90 ($88.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a fifty-two week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The company has a market cap of $644.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.91.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

