Drep [new] (DREP) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $60.02 million and $3.81 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00087260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.48 or 0.00789110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,307.13 or 0.09134382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars.

