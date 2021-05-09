Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

DBX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 9,506,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,855. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

