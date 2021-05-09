Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.
DBX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 9,506,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,855. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
See Also: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.