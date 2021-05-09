DTE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.085 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.57. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

