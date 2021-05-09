DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $142.19 and last traded at $142.02, with a volume of 5295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.13.

The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in DTE Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 65,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

