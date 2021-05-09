DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.69. 654,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,759. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

