DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $795,106.31 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $795,106.31 and $2,216.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013772 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

