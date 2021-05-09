Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00247991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $702.19 or 0.01221161 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.58 or 0.00785327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,610.82 or 1.00189562 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

