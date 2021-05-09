Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,266.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,202.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

