Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 8,504 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $255.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

