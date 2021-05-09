Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 8,504 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $255.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit