Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.71. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

