Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

TRU opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.85. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock worth $6,731,153 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.