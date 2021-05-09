Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.87. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

