Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $544.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $513.71 and its 200 day moving average is $490.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.53 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.