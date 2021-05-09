Dusk Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.80 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $97.25 million and $3.80 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00084983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00067244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.00 or 0.00784927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.42 or 0.09006356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

