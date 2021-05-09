Dynamite Price Tops $0.80 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $295,811.08 and approximately $112,401.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00067738 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002988 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.44 or 0.00635763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.