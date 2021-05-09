Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 3,327,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,537. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?

Earnings History for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit