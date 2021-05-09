Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 3,327,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,537. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

