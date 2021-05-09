DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRTAF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised freenet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. freenet has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.