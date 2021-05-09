Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $546.41 million, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

