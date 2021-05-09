Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

DEA opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,256,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,953 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

