Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,903,000.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. 729,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,051. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

