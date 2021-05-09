EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.15. The company had a trading volume of 151,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,502. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.32. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

