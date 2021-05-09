EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5,972.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.32.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

