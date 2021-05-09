eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,317,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 237,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $203,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

