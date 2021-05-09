Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Lifted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 335,326 shares of company stock worth $28,655,510 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

