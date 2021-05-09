Effect.AI (EFX) Price Tops $0.0645

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $137,597.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.00321790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

