El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.75. 311,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $647.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

