El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.75. 311,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $647.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Earnings History for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit