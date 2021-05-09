Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.39

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.39 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 145.85 ($1.91). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 679,830 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £833.45 million and a PE ratio of -17.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.39.
In other Elementis news, insider Christine Soden acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £24,200 ($31,617.45). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.
