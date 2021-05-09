Emirex Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $451,415.00 (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and $451,415.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00088255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.19 or 0.00795081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,280.72 or 0.09183569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

EMRX is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

