Empty Set Dollar Trading 2% Higher This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $61.21 million and $312,035.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00252233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.07 or 0.01181543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003648 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.22 or 0.00773240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,812.45 or 1.00118463 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

