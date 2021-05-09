Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTA stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 140,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Earnings History for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

