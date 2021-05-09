Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Weak Earnings

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was down 3.8% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.04. Approximately 2,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 142,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,483,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 67,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

