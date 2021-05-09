Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was down 3.8% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.04. Approximately 2,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 142,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,483,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 67,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit